The Black Cats have won six of their first eight league games this season and could move back to the top of the table with a result this evening.

Lee Johnson’s side beat Bolton 1-0 on Saturday when Carl Winchester scored his third goal of the season.

Johnson may be forced to make some changes to his starting XI, while the Black Cats are preparing for a congested run of fixtures.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland vs Cheltenham live blog.

Sunderland will travel to Portsmouth this weekend, before a trip to Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy next Tuesday.

Cheltenham, managed by former Burnley defender Michael Duff, won promotion from League Two last season and sit 14th in the table ahead of their trip to Wearside

We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.