Team news and predicted line-ups as Sunderland boss Lee Johnson weighs up options for Cheltenham Town meeting

Sunderland will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season when they face Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:24 pm

The Black Cats have won six of their first eight league games this season and could move back to the top of the table with a result this evening.

Lee Johnson’s side beat Bolton 1-0 on Saturday when Carl Winchester scored his third goal of the season.

Johnson may be forced to make some changes to his starting XI, while the Black Cats are preparing for a congested run of fixtures.

Sunderland vs Cheltenham live blog.

Sunderland will travel to Portsmouth this weekend, before a trip to Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy next Tuesday.

Cheltenham, managed by former Burnley defender Michael Duff, won promotion from League Two last season and sit 14th in the table ahead of their trip to Wearside

We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:

