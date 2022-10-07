Here’s what Mowbray had to say about Swansea in Thursday’s press conference, following the Swans’ last-minute winner against Watford:

“Their record recently is very good, I think it’s four of the last five that they’ve won.

“It shows that in this division things can change very quickly and that three points at any time is massive for any team in this division.

“I’m looking forward to a really good game of football on Saturday, I have to say. I think they’re a really good team, a really good possession-based team who want to dominate the ball. It’s a really good test for us, to see if we can deal with their shape and their possession, and whether they can deal with us as well.

“To score the goals we did against Watford and Reading suggests that maybe there is a bit more space for us to play away from home, so let’s hope that is the scenario.

“Swansea move the ball through the lines really well, at times they push the wing backs really high and so if we catch them at the right moment, as it is for every time, they can be vulnerable.