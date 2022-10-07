Swansea City vs Sunderland LIVE: Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling goals gives hosts the lead
Sunderland face Swansea City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from South Wales.
Tony Mowbray’s side have played out two goalless draws against Preston and Blackpool in their last two matches, but have scored five times in their last two away fixtures.
The Black Cats are still dealing with multiple injury setbacks, with their head coach looking for solutions without his two recognised strikers in Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.
After a tricky start to the season, Swansea have climbed the table into a play-off places following three consecutive wins.
We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and more from the Swansea.com Stadium throughout the day:
LIVE: Swansea 2 (Cooper, 13) (Darling, 45) Sunderland 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Alese, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Wright, Ba, Matete, Bennette, Amad
- Swansea XI: Benda, Wood, Darling, Cabango, Latibeadiere, Fulton, Grimes, Manning, Piroe, Cooper, Cundle, Piroe
- Subs: Fisher, Naughton, Sorinola, Stevens, Ntcham, Oko-Flex, Obafemi
First-half thoughts from Swansea
Half-Time: Swansea 2 Sunderland 0
45’ Goal Swansea (Darling)
Right on the stroke of half-time.
Alese conceded a free-kick for a foul on Fulton and Manning’s delivery was met by the head of Cabango.
The ball then dropped for Darling who converted from close range.
2-0 Swansea.
Three minutes added time
41’ Manning down
The game has now been stopped as Manning receives treatment.
Looks like he’ll be able to continue.
38’ A couple of corners for Sunderland
That was a bit better from Sunderland as Roberts, then Clarke won a corner for their side.
Neither set-piece came to anything, though, and now Swansea fans are unhappy after a tackle from Roberts on Cooper when the hosts looked to break.
33’ Sunderland chasing the ball
Sunderland are being forced to do a lot of work off the ball here, with Swansea moving the ball quickly and playing it into space.
Even when Sunderland are trying to press high up the pitch the hosts are finding a way through.
25’ Evans booked
Evans is shown a yellow card for a foul on Cundle.
Alese has also had to change his shirt which had been ripped.
The game is back under way now.
21’ Sunderland finding it tough
Swansea have played some really neat football in this first half and have dominated possession with 63 per cent.
Sunderland have struggled to retain possession for large spells.
13’ Goal Swansea (Cooper)
‘Ollie Cooper, he’s one of our own,’ chant the home fans.
Sunderland were cut open on the left as Manning clipped the ball to Grimes in the box.
The midfielder then cut the ball back for Cooper, whose effort deflected off O’Nien and into the net.
1-0 Swansea.