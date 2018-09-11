'Surely their careers are over!': Sunderland fans react to defender's explosive comments

Sunderland fans have been quick to react after Stewart Donald revealed the latest on the ongoing Papy Djilobodji and Dider Ndong saga.

Speaking on the Jim White Show on talkSPORT, Donald provided fans with another update on the duo. who have both made it clear that they wish to leave the Stadium of Light.

During the interview, Donald claimed that the club still have no idea of Ndong's whereabouts while Djilobodji told club officials that he will never return to Sunderland again.

And fans were quick to react to the news via social media, with the comments having done the pair no favours as their stock among Sunderland supporters continues to rapidly fall.

On Twitter, @lalunatic said: "Don’t want to see them anywhere."

@smithy0103 added: "What Ndong and Djilobodji are doing to Sunderland is an absolute disgrace, shocking behaviour!"

"Typical of whats wrong with football, it’s all about the money and not loyalty to your employees," said @JamesAn59742787.

@DVTheCoach tweeted: "He [Djilobodji] should never have been at SAFC in the first place a poor player brought in by an even poorer manager who was unable to motivate his players."

@AlanMould, also speaking about Djilobodji, said: "the bloke is one of the worst footballers I've ever seen, to know he will never back in red and white is the only crumb of comfort in this whole sorry affair."

Meanwhile over on Facebook, Peter Thompson added: "If I didn't turn up for work I would be sacked why is this any different"

Billy Robinson said: "Both of them waste of space they think they are stars worst players ever good riddance"

"Who is going to want either of these 2? Surely their careers are over," posted Dan Willis.

On our website, Mordey St chipped in with: "The legal implications are quite large and whilst we all have our opinions as to what we would like to happen to them it must fall within the law."

And Danny Rock commented: "something needs to be done to stop this kind of behaviour, it wouldn't happen in any other kind of job."

