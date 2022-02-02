Supercomputer predicts where Sunderland, Charlton, Portsmouth, Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday and League One rivals will finish after a busy January transfer window

The January transfer window has closed – and Sunderland’s attentions will now turn to appointing a new head coach to win promotion from League One.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:12 pm
Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard.

The Black Cats slipped to third in the table following Saturday’s embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Bolton – which led to Lee Johnson’s departure.

Spirits were raised on Monday night, though, as it became clear that Jermain Defoe would be re-signing for the club.

Defoe became Sunderland’s six signing in a busy January transfer window, following the arrivals of Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete.

Current points tally: 19

Using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the League One season will unfold:

Current points tally: 22
Current points tally: 28
Current points tally: 30
Current points tally: 33
Current points tally: 30
Current points tally: 32
Current points tally: 37
Current points tally: 31
Current points tally: 37
Current points tally: 39
Current points tally: 36
Current points tally: 38
Current points tally: 38
Current points tally: 41
Current points tally: 47
Current points tally: 46
Current points tally: 50
Current points tally: 52
Current points tally: 52
Current points tally: 54
Current points tally: 56
Current points tally: 59
SunderlandWiganCharltonPortsmouthSheffield Wednesday