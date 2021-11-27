Alex Pritchard.

The Black Cats took the lead in the 15th minute when Alex Pritchard scored straight from a corner which went in off the far post.

Cambridge then equalised when Wes Holohan assisted Sam Smith, yet a stunning strike from Nathan Broadhead restored the visitors’ advantage.

Sunderland came under some late pressure in the second half but their defence stood firm.

Perhaps could have done better with the opener, seemingly wrongfooted as Smith went for the near post. Did well in very, very testing second-half conditions. Kept his kicks flat and just about kept a barrage of set pieces out of his goal. 7

The result means the Black Cats have closed the gap on some of their promotion rivals.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Abbey Stadium:

Superb throughout. Headed dangerous balls away, made some good blocks and made good decisions in possession. 8

A really solid defensive display. Kept it simple in possession and rarely beaten. 7

Stepped out really well in the first half and kept it simple in tougher conditions through the second. A solid showing. 7

Moved into midfield at the last moment and produced a tenacious showing. Unfussy in possession and pressed well. 7

Tidy in possession without getting much of a chance to play the killer pass. Dropped in well to help his side through the touch second half. 6

Did well given how he has struggled in testing conditions away from home at times. Dug in and provided an outlet late on, even if the final ball wasn’t always there. 6

Thrown into the starting XI at the last minute following an injury to Corry Evans, and did well in the wing-back role. Brought intent in the first half, and plenty of resilience in the second. A good, spirited showing. 5

A touch of fortune with the corner that was blown in at the far post, but it was a good delivery and he produced that regularly in the first half. Looked excellent, but understandably faded after the break when Cambridge had the wind on their backs. 7

A truly stunning strike that in the end proved to be the difference between the two sides. Ran well throughout the game and provided a threat. 7

Worked very hard throughout and made some big defensive contributions from set plays in the second half. 6