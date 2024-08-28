Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s interest in the £3.1m-rated midfielder is genuine...

Sunderland are hoping to conclude a deal to sign Milan Aleksić ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, The Echo has learned.

Reports on Wednesday afternoon claimed that the player has agreed to join Sunderland in what could be the biggest transfer in the history of his current club at around €3.7million (£3.1million). An article from Mozzart Sport also claims that in addition to the considerable amount of money, Kragujevac will also receive a percentage of the next sale.

The foreign press have claimed that the 18-year-old Serbian international midfielder, who has drawn interest from Benfica and Chelsea previously, has already travelled to England and is set to undergo a medical ahead of a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Last season, Aleksić scored five goals and recorded ten assists in all competitions. However, The Echo has been told that while there is interest from Sunderland in Aleksić, nothing has yet been signed or concluded yet with the Wearsiders set for a busy end to the window. The Black Cats, however, remain hopeful they will win the race for his signature.

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer. The 22-year-old made 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season.

It was claimed last month that Italian side Udinese were interested in Ekwah, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham have been credited with interest over the past 12 months. Leicester have also been linked with the midfielder.

Reports in France have now stated that Saint-Etienne are looking into a deal for Ekwah with Sunderland said to rate the midfielder at around £6million.