The two new additions from Germany brought Sunderland’s summer arrivals up to nine, including Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins.

It means the Black Cats will have competition for places across the pitch as they aim to win promotion from League One.

Of course fans will have different opinions and the team will change throughout the campaign as injuries occur and the team changes system.

Sunderland will also have games in the Papa John’s Trophy, Carabao Cup and FA Cup so the squad will need to be utilised.

Following the end of the window, here’s how the Black Cats’ squad is shaping up.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Following his loan arrival from Bayern Munich on deadline day, Johnson highlighted the keeper's ball-playing qualities. The 6'4 stopper appears suited to the way the Black Cats want to play. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester While Winchester has predominantly played in central midfield, his performances at right-back have been hugely impressive so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan The defender's spell at Sunderland has been mixed, yet he has stepped up so far this season and formed a promising partnership with Callum Doyle. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Despite his age, the 17-year-old has been a key player on Wearside since his loan arrival from Manchester City. He is the only left-footed centre-back in the squad. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales