Sunderland's striker situation Leeds United plot Wigan Athletic raid plus Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers updates
As League One clubs begin their pre-season schedules and gear up for the 2021/22 campaign – transfer talk continues to increase.
Sunderland played their first pre-season friendly against Spennymoor Town over the weekend, which finished in a 2-2 draw after goals from Aidan O’Brien and youngster Ellis Taylor.
Lee Johnson’s side will now turn their attention to a trip to York City later this month, while the Black Cats boss will be hoping for a breakthrough in the transfer market.
Goalkeeper Jacob Carney, 20, has joined Sunderland from Manchester United and is set to join-up with the first-team in the short-term.
It was also announced last week that Aiden McGeady has signed a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light, while midfielder George Dobson has left to join Charlton.
But what else has been happening around League One?
Here are some of the latest news stories and rumours from the third tier.