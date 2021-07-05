Sunderland's striker situation Leeds United plot Wigan Athletic raid plus Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers updates

As League One clubs begin their pre-season schedules and gear up for the 2021/22 campaign – transfer talk continues to increase.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:56 am

Sunderland played their first pre-season friendly against Spennymoor Town over the weekend, which finished in a 2-2 draw after goals from Aidan O’Brien and youngster Ellis Taylor.

Lee Johnson’s side will now turn their attention to a trip to York City later this month, while the Black Cats boss will be hoping for a breakthrough in the transfer market.

Goalkeeper Jacob Carney, 20, has joined Sunderland from Manchester United and is set to join-up with the first-team in the short-term.

It was also announced last week that Aiden McGeady has signed a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light, while midfielder George Dobson has left to join Charlton.

But what else has been happening around League One?

Here are some of the latest news stories and rumours from the third tier.

1. Lee Johnson

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Huws on trial at Doncaster

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens has confirmed the presence of a number of trialists among his squad, including former Ipswich midfielder Emyer Huws.

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Charles re-signs for Wimbledon

Defender Darius Charles, 33, has re-signed for AFC Wimbledon after being released by Wycombe .

Photo: Richard Heathcote

4. Leeds plot Wigan raid

Leeds are in pole position to sign Wigan youngster Sean McGurk, according to the Times.

Photo: Getty images

