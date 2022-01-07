Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explains why midfielder has been allowed to leave on loan

Wearne is the second Sunderland youngster to be sent out on loan in the past 24-hours, it follows promising striker Will Harris joining Barrow until the end of the season.

Wearne has joined the National League outfit on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joins Gary Johnson’s side after making three first-team appearances this campaign, scoring twice.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearne could make his debut against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday in the Vanarama National League.

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has explained the move.

He said: “Our plan was to obtain loans for both players in this window and we are delighted to have achieved the right opportunities for them.

"Having had the opportunity to play for Sunderland this season, both are eager to participate in more senior games and demonstrate their progression over the last year.

"We wish them well and as always, we will track their progression closely.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.