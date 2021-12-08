Paul Cook was relieved of his earlier this week following the Tractor Boys’ poor start to the League One season.

John McGreal has been named interim manager as Ipswich search for a new manager before Christmas.

Last night, Ipswich were beaten 2-0 by Charlton Athletic in League One, a result that leaves 11th in the table and a whopping nine points of the play-off positions.

After their loss, several national reports have detailed supposed ‘horror’ scenes at The Valley as Ipswich’s travelling fans confronted players in the away end.

After the 2-0 loss, Ipswich players approached the away end to applaud their fans.

However, several Ipswich Town fans are said to gathered at the front of the stand to let their feelings known.

Several supporters jumped down to confront them s two players got right to the front of the stand.

An Ipswich Town supporter shows his support during the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road.

One supporter is said to have been seen to push one of Ipswich’s players as tensions boiled over.

Objects also appear to be thrown from the crowd as stewards and players arrived in an attempt to calm everybody down.

Portsmouth boss makes stunning admission

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley admitted his squad is “falling apart” after yet more setbacks.

Michael Jacobs is the latest to be sidelined by the sickness bug which has swept through the Pompey dressing room.

Cowley told The News: "Michael came in on Monday and looked really rough, he wanted to train to try to flush it from the system

“Then he phoned me about 9am on Tuesday, he must have been up all night, he had a really high temperature and a high fever.

“We tested them all for Covid and they have all come back negative. Which is good.

“We’ve even lost Dan Ashby, our analyst, he’s not been in for the last 7-8 days, so I couldn’t tell you if they were penalties or not against Sheffield Wednesday because I haven't had the chance to look at them back.

“That’s just been where we have been as a group, we are falling apart – but the ones we do have available really stepped up last night.”

