Sunderland's rivals in Championship could suffer manager blow with Premier League side circling
Queens Park Rangers could be set to lose their manager, Michael Beale, according to reports.
Football Insider claim that Beale is one of the contenders to take over at Premier League side Wolves. The 42-year-old has impressed during his time in London and could be handed a chance to shine in England’s top division.
Wolves sacked previous manager Bruno Large on October 2 and are said to be keen to appoint their next boss shortly. Ex-Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is believed to have turned down the chance to take over at Molineux.
Ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has also been linked with a return to his former club, whilst former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss, Sam Allardyce, is a 50/1 long shot with the bookies.
Beale was appointed manager of QPR in June with the club sitting fourth Championship following seven wins from their first 14 league games of the current campaign.