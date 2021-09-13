That’s after Lee Johnson’s men defeated Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

A thrilling first half saw Sunderland take the lead through a Dan Neil screamer before Stanley levelled the scores after a Michael Nottingham header.

Carl Winchester put Lee Johnson’s men back ahead in the second half and Sunderland were able to hold on for the win and remain top of the division.

Wigan Athletic's Jamie Jones.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting stories that you may have missed today:

Promotion rivals suffer injury blow ahead of cup clash with Sunderland

Wigan Athletic have suffered an injury blow early into the season.

That’s after it was revealed that goalkeeper Jamie Jones is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Latics could be now without the stopper for ‘a number of weeks’.

Jones fractured his hand in Wigan’s game against Wolves U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Wigan Boss Leam Richardson, speaking to Wigan Today, said: “Jamie fractured his hand in the Wolves game, so he will be out for a number of weeks now. It’s disappointing because he is a big part of what we do.”

Wigan Athletic are currently second in League One with two points separating them from Sunderland in top spot.

Indeed, the Latics could well be without Jones for the clash against the Wearsiders in the Carabao Cup later this month.

