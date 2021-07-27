Sunderland's promotion rivals conclude NINTH summer deal as ex-Derby and Rangers man signs

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 12: George Edmundson of Rangers FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Black Cats travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers this evening with Bailey Wright set to make a return to action.

Sunderland have already played games against Spennymoor Town, York City and Harrogate Town so far this summer with games against Tranmere Rovers and Hull City to come before the season starts.

Lee Johnson is still waiting on contract news from Denver Hume as Sunderland’s team eye further reinforcements in the market.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to Wigan Athletic.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories that you may have missed today:

Former Sunderland ace delivers Black Cats striking verdict

Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s striking options following the departure of Charlie Wyke to Wigan Athletic

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “You don’t get out of the league unless you have a top striker who can score goals.

“We saw Charlie Wyke last year take them to the play-offs. Without his goals, they’d have been nowhere near it.

“That just highlights the importance of a striker scoring goals. I’ve said all along, if you lose your top goalscorer then you have to replace him.

“It’s not easy. If he needs to bring six players in, I’d rather see four quality players. But that’s Lee Johnson’s decision.

“For me, it’s imperative you get a striker in who has the quality to hit the ground running and get those early goals to set you on your way.

“Something will happen. They’ll have options there that they are following up, I’m sure.”

Sunderland's rivals in League One continue proactive transfer approach

Ipswich Town have made George Edmundson their ninth signing of the summer.

Town have paid a significant undisclosed fee for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Edmunson, who signs from Rangers, spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County in the Championship and signed a four-year contract at Portman Road.

"I spoke to the gaffer (Paul Cook) and it really excited me. He was a massive pull and this is also a huge club," Edmundson said.

"Having also spoken to Mark Ashton (Chief Executive), he has been very clear about the culture being built at the Club and the importance of engaging with the local community - that's something I also consider to be very important.

"I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the Club has, so I'm delighted to have signed."

Manager Paul Cook added: "George is at a great age but he also already has good experience in the game.

“We’re delighted to have him with us.“He’s strong, a good talker, comfortable on the ball and he wants to play regular first-team football.

"I first came across him when he was on loan at AFC Fylde because they played Wigan in the FA Cup and took us to a replay. He was strong on the day and we’ve followed him ever since."

