That’s after the Black Cats played out a 1-1 draw against York City last night.

Dan Neil netted the opening goal for Lee Johnson’s men before the home side levelled the scores.

Benji Kimpioka then missed a late penalty to win the game for his side.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Eyenga-Lokilo of Doncaster Rovers and Steve Seddon of AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds today:

Sunderland’s promotion rivals in League One announce left-back signing

Oxford United have announced the signing of Steve Seddon.

The 23-year-old defender joins Sunderland’s promotion rivals from Championship outfit Birmingham City.

The left-back has also spent loan time at Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth.

Seddon, who joins the U’s on a three-year deal, said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a good set-up here, really good facilities and a side that has reached the play-offs two years in a row.

"The manager likes his sides to play attacking football but defensively they are always strong as well so hopefully I can settle in quickly and be part of another positive season for the club.”

Sheffield Wednesday eye recently released Championship player

The Sun’s Alan Nixon says that Jack Hunt is ‘in for talks’ with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a possible return to Hillsborough.

The 31-year-old full-back released by Bristol City this summer but the Robins from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2018 and after three seasons at Ashton Gate finds himself as a free agent.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.