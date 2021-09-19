The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.

But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.

Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.

Paul Cook.

‘Promotion rivals’ FINALLY win in League One

Paul Cook recorded his first league win of the season in charge of Ipswich Town, as the Tractor Boys beat Lincoln City 1-0.

Ipswich had been touted as promotion rivals alongside Sunderland but the start of the league season did not go to plan for Cook’s club.

The Tractor Boys recruited in large numbers of the summer, with some eye-catching deals for League One level

But prior to yesterday’s victory, Ipswich had endured a six-game winless run in the league.

Speaking after the game, Cook said: "If a game could have taken a pattern for us, I don’t think it could have taken a better pattern.

“To get a clean sheet and a win away from home, at a place where most people probably thought we’d get beat today, I’m delighted.

“We conceded five goals last weekend (at home to Bolton), could have conceded seven, and we looked soft. But we didn’t play anything like that today that’s for sure.

“That shows you what training groundwork, match analysis, repetition and belief can do.

“Our lads have worked on distances, solidity, trusting your teammates. Today they knew where each other would be and backed each other up 100%.

“If we can build that solid platform, everyone knows we’ve got goals in the team. We’ve got goals in that team 100%. Have we got clean sheets? Well, we’ve got one today at one of the toughest grounds in the division. That’s a small platform to move forwards."

