Sunderland’s possible starting XI for next season if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours prove true.

By James Copley
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:24 BST

Sunderland are still locked in a battle for a play-off spot as we head into the final game of the season.

The Black Cats are outsiders at this point, but Tony Mowbray’s men will be hoping to take the fight to the very end. Whether they sneak in or not, it has been an impressive season for the club, and Mowbray has already spoken about an exciting summer of recruitment that lies ahead as Sunderland look to kick on next term.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI for next season, including some of the possible signings.

Take a look below...

The Leicester CIty goalkeeper has once again been linked with Sunderland in recent months.

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

The Leicester CIty goalkeeper has once again been linked with Sunderland in recent months. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Hume will surely be the Black Cats' starting right-back next season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume will surely be the Black Cats' starting right-back next season. Photo: Stu Forster

Ballard is a key man in Sunderland’s defence.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard is a key man in Sunderland’s defence. Photo: Stu Forster

Sunderland could look to land Cresswell on loan from Leeds following an impressive spell at Millwall, according to reports.

4. CB: Charlie Cresswell

Sunderland could look to land Cresswell on loan from Leeds following an impressive spell at Millwall, according to reports. Photo: Henry Browne

