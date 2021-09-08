Despite a slow start to the summer, Sunderland had a fantastic transfer window and an even better deadline day – bringing in former Bayern Munich duo Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

The Black Cats have also enjoyed a superb opening five matches to the 2021/22 campaign and currently sit top of the league with four wins and a loss, despite playing a game less than both second (Accrington Stanley) and third place (Burton Albion).

Sunderland’s signings have really set them up for a future in the Championship and Lee Johnson will be hoping some of his spectacular arrivals can finally help them win the league.

Here are Sunderland’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Shrewsbury Town Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Cambridge United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Morecambe Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1