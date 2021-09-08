SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Sunderland's odds to WIN the Sky Bet League One title this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic

Here are Sunderland’s odds to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:45 am

Despite a slow start to the summer, Sunderland had a fantastic transfer window and an even better deadline day – bringing in former Bayern Munich duo Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

The Black Cats have also enjoyed a superb opening five matches to the 2021/22 campaign and currently sit top of the league with four wins and a loss, despite playing a game less than both second (Accrington Stanley) and third place (Burton Albion).

Sunderland’s signings have really set them up for a future in the Championship and Lee Johnson will be hoping some of his spectacular arrivals can finally help them win the league.

Here are Sunderland’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

1. Doncaster Rovers

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Shrewsbury Town

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. Morecambe

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6