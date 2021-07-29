And there have been some significant developments on Wearside today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland warms up prior to the international friendly against Hungary.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Sunderland’s rivals in League One eyeing deal for Tottenham starlet

MK Dons have signed Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on loan for the 2021-22 season.

That news came following a report from national newspaper the Daily Telegraph, who broke the story that the deal was close

The 19-year-old striker spent the last season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall and Ipswich Town in League One from January onwards.

However, the Republic of Ireland international struggled for form at both clubs despite breaking through into Stephen Kenny’s squad on the international stage.

Parrott returned to Tottenham this summer and had been training with Nuno Espirito Santo’s senior squad ahead of the new campaign.

But 6 ft 1 in attacker is now set to spend another season out on loan to aid his development with MK Dons having signed the youngster.

It is thought that the League One club were still interested in Sunderland’s Will Grigg, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Stadium: MK netting eight goals in 20 league appearances.

But now MK Dons’ pursuit of Parrott proved successful that likely signals an end to the club’s interest in Grigg.

Indeed, the 30-year-old Northern Ireland striker was also linked with a return to Wigan Athletic, a club where he four seasons between 2015 and 2019, winning promotion to the Championship twice as champions in the process.

However, the Latics have signed former Black Cats striker Charlie Wyke and ex-Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys, meaning that potential suitors for Grigg are dwindling.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.