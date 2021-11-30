Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth are weighing up a January swoop for Ipswich Town forward James Norwood.

The former Tranmere Rovers, Brighton and Crystal Palace forward has fallen out of favour at Portman Road this season after the Tractor Boys made several signing last summer.

James Norwood of Ipswich Town.

It has been said Paul Cook does not see him as a part of his plans moving forward.

That means the 31-year-old striker is free to leave during the January transfer window.

Football League World states that Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Oxford United are all keen on a move for the forward.

Norwood has played just 22 minutes in League One this season for Ipswich Town.

In other news, Adrian Mariappa has completed a move to Australian side Macarthur.

The player has been attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and had been offered a contract at Hillsborough earlier this month.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since his contract with Bristol City came to an end earlier this summer.

The club confirmed the deal on Monday, bringing in the former Crystal Palace and Watford man to bolster their defensive options.

