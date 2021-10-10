Well, Jack Diamond certainly put on a show… that much is for sure.

The attacker netted again for Harrogate Town against Scunthorpe this weekend.

That’s now back-to-back league goals for the on-loan Sunderland attacker in League Two.

He also managed an assist in a 6-1 win over Scunthorpe yesterday to send Simon Weaver’s side into the automatic promotion spots.

Diamond posed a threat all afternoon with his harrying of the opposition and work down the left-hand side leading to chances for Harrogate.

With his side already 2-0 up, Diamond got in on the act himself by netting in the 16th minute, cutting in from the left before drilling an edge-of-the-box strike into the bottom corner.

The on-loan Sunderland winger turned provider again for the next goal, driving down the right flank on another rapid home break and squaring to Pattison to find the net from seven yards.

Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town.

Also playing in League Two on loan from Sunderland this season is Josh Hawkes, on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

And like Diamond, Hawkes played a key role in his side’s 2-0 win over Colchester United.

Hawkes gave Tranmere the lead in the second half made as he notched his first league goal for the club in the 54th minute.

And Hawkes turned provider moments later as Clarke headed home his third goal in two games to secure the points with 19 minutes left.

In the National League, Anthony Patterson started as Notts County won 2-0 against Yeovil.

