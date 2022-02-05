Sunderland's interim manager Mike Dodds gives update on his position and admits team's form 'unacceptable'

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said before the game that the club was still finalising its shortlist for the vacant head coach position, with Roy Keane one of the candidates for the role.

No decision is believed to be imminent.

The Black Cats saw their top-two hopes slump further with a shock 2-1 defeat to a Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon in front of 39,000 fans, and Dodds said the club’s current run ‘is not acceptable’.

Mike Dodds watches on at the Stadium of Light

Three consecutive league defeats have left the club’s automatic promotion hopes looking forlorn.

A poor spell in the first half cost Sunderland dearly, with Reo Griffiths and Tommy Rowe giving the club bottom of League One a lead they held onto.

Jermain Defoe made his second debut but the Black Cats were unable to get back into the game.

"I'm literally working day-to-day," Dodds said.

"It's a massive privilege for me to represent this football club.

"I hope they do get someone in but if I'm needed then I will do this job to the best of my ability.

"Like I said to the players on Monday, it's not about me, it's about giving them the best platform to perform.

"That hasn't happened, so I'm going to have to reflect on why that is.

"We'll be back in tomorrow and making sure the preparation is as good as it possibly can be," he added.

"Let's not shy away from the facts, a club of this size should not lose three games on the bounce regardless of what division it's in.

"We are very, very aware of the importance of these games.

"The next 48, 72 hours will be very important for us.

"We have to dust ourselves down and accept the fact that the spell in the first half was not unacceptable.

"We know that period, and I'm the captain of the ship this week, we know that's unacceptable in front of 39,000 fans.

"Ultimately, it’s about the collective.

"That result is not solely on the players, it’s on me and the backroom staff. We’ve prepared them for the game, selected the team, made the subs at the time we did.

"There are a lot of decisions we made and I’ll take the criticism if it’s laid at my door.

"We will have honest conversations in the morning and I’ll more than welcome their feedback on that.

“We’ll be back in at 8.30 tomorrow morning, and I’ll lead that. The lads who haven’t played will train, the lads who have will have recovery. I’ll set up meetings with the players so we can have those conversations about the game.

"If I’m then needed on Monday, I will work as hard as I can. I’ll work as hard as I can to get this magnificent football club out of this league.

“I’m working day to day.