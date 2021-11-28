Here are all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond after another hectic day of League One football.

O’Nien Injury

Luke O’Nien will miss at least three-months of action because of a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has some injury concerns following victory against Cambridge United yesterday

Lee Johnson revealed yesterday that O’Nien will be missing for a minimum of three-months, but could be out for up to nine months depending on his recovery.

Injury worries are beginning to pile up at the Stadium of Light with the Black Cats boss also revealing that he only had fifteen players available for selection yesterday - not helped by captain Corry Evans’s thigh injury just before kick-off.

Diamond scores again

Harrogate Town were denied back-to-back away victories by an 83rd minute penalty that rescued a point for Swindon Town.

Town had taken the lead midway through the first-half with Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond getting himself on the score sheet once again.

Diamond’s goal yesterday means it’s now four goals and two assists in just 13 league games for Harrogate this season as they occupy the final play-off place.

A Papa John’s Trophy clash with Tranmere is up next for Diamond before a tough test against Sunderland’s promotion rivals Portsmouth in the FA Cup next weekend.

Burnley chase Fleetwood star

Premier League side Burnley are reportedly keeping tabs on Fleetwood Town player James Hill with a view to making a move for the defender in January.

Hill, 19, has impressed this season and reports earlier this month revealed that Barcelona had been watching his progress.

The teenager also received international recognition for his performances for his club who will be desperate to keep hold of the youngster.

However, Hill’s contract at Highbury expires in summer and so Fleetwood may look for suitors in January so they can ‘cash-in’ on the defender, rather than lose him on a free at the end of the season.

Burnley, under Sean Dyche, have been renowned for buying talent from the lower leagues and so reports they are interested in Hill would not come as a shock.

A price tag of £2m has reportedly been set on the 19-year-old.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.