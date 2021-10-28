Embleton has missed the last three games through suspension after he was sent off at Gillingham, providing an opportunity for Alex Pritchard to impress in the No 10 position.

Pritchard has been struggling with a neck injury he suffered at Crewe and came off the bench as Sunderland beat QPR on penalties.

Johnson is keen to find a combination which allows both Embleton and Pritchard to flourish in the same team, and the former has often been shoehorned into the side on the flank when both players have featured.

Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland.

But with Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku and even Aiden O’Brien providing more natural options in wide areas, it appears, in the short term at least, that it will be either Pritchard or Embleton against Rotherham this weekend.

So how do the two players compare this season?

Obviously there are other factors to consider other than the raw numbers. Pritchard, for example, missed most of pre-season and was playing catch-up to build his fitness back up at the start of the campaign.

It is perhaps surprising, then, that Pritchard has already registered five assists this season, three of which came in the Carabao Cup, which is more than Embleton’s three.

Embleton has also chipped in with two league goals against MK Dons and Wycombe, and his numbers suggest he has been more likely to make attacking contributions.

On average, Embleton has created 2.32 shot assists per 90 minutes this term, compared to Pritchard’s average of 1.48.

The 22-year-old has taken more shots at goal – an average of 1.82 per 90 minutes, compared Pritchard’s 1.61 – while recording a slightly higher accuracy rate. Embleton has also made more passes into the opposition’s penalty area, averaging 3.47 per 90 minutes ahead of Pritchard’s 2.56.

One area where Pritchard has excelled is with his ability to help Sunderland’s pressing game, and the 28-year-old has averaged 1.35 interceptions per 90 minutes (Embleton has averaged 1.16) while also making more recovery runs.

Choosing between two will certainly be a welcome selection dilemma for Johnson. The icing on the cake would be to find a way to play them both.

