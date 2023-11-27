Sunderland's Championship rivals sign ex-£25m Everton and Cyrstal Palace star on free transfer
Sunderland's Championship rivals have concluded a deal to bring a free agent to the club.
Former Everton, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie has signed for Championship club Swansea City.
Sunderland's rivals announced the signing of Bolasie on Monday afternoon with the former Boro loanee signing for the Welsh club on a free transfer.
After stints with Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City, the attacker signed for Crystal Palace and played 144 times in all competitions over five seasons before bagging a big-money £25million move to Everton in 2017.
Injuries would limit Bolasie's impact at Goodison Park and the Lyon-born wideman was limited to just 32 appearances for The Toffees.
Loan spells at Middlesbrough, Anderlecht, Sporting Lisbon and Aston Villa would follow before the player made the move to Turkey, signing for Caykur Rizespor in 2022 before leaving the club last summer.
However, having failed to find a move during the summer window, Bolasie has now been snapped up by Micahel Duff at the Liberty Stadium and is in line to be involved in Wednesday’s trip to face Leeds United.