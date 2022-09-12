The 33-year-old is a free agent after making 15 Championship appearances for West Brom last season, following a short spell at Reading in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Carroll was then linked with a surprising move to Wolves as an alternative for Diego Costa, with the Spaniard now expected to complete his move to Molineux.

The Reading Chronicle have since reported Carroll is expected to train at Reading on Monday, two days before their meeting with Sunderland, but won’t be ready until after the international break.

Andy Carroll playing for Reading. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Paul Ince’s side are third in the Championship after eight games following a 2-1 win over Alex Neil’s Stoke side last time out.

The Royals could welcome back striker Shane Long, who has been sidelined with an injury, as well as forward Yakou Meite and midfielder Mamadou Loum against Sunderland at The Madejski Stadium.

“Yak is back training, maybe it is too early to start but he should be back in contention either this week on Wednesday,” said Ince ahead of Saturday’s postponed match against Watford.

“Mamadou Loum is also back in training.”

Former Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria remains sidelined, though, along with defenders Naby Sarr and Scott Dann.

“Naby will be another couple of weeks, he won’t be back before Wigan I wouldn’t have thought,” Ince added.

“Ovie is back in the gym doing some stuff and was on the grass today, but not doing too much.