Sunderland's busy fixture schedule confirmed as date is set for Papa John's Trophy clash with Oldham
The date for Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Oldham at the Stadium of Light has been confirmed.
Lee Johnson’s side reached the knockout stages of the competition by topping their group and will now face the Latics on Wednesday, December 1 (7pm kick-off).
The match will come four days after Sunderland’s game at Cambridge in League One and before a home fixture against Oxford, which has been rearranged for Saturday, December 4.
Sunderland are the defending champions of the Papa John’s Trophy after beating Tranmere at Wembley in March.
Yet promotion from League One is clearly the club’s priority this season and Johnson has used the competition to rotate his side.
If Sunderland beat Oldham, who are 23rd in League Two, they will progress to the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy which will take place in January.
The Black Cats beat Lincoln and Manchester United Under-21s in the group stages before drawing 1-1 with Bradford at the Stadium of Light.
The confirmation of the Oldham fixture means Sunderland will play seven games in 22 days in all competitions, starting with this weekend’s home game against promotion rivals Ipswich Town.
Sunderland’s upcoming fixtures
Ipswich (H) – League One – Nov 20
Shrewsbury (A) – League One – Nov 23
Cambridge (A) – League One – Nov 27
Oldham (H) – Papa John’s Trophy – Dec 1
Oxford (H) – League One – Dec 4
Morecambe (H) – League One – Dec 7
Plymouth (H) – League One – Dec 11