Sunderland youngsters praised after hard-fought point at Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland Under-23 coach Elliott Dickman praised the discipline shown by his players in the hard-fought draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Keeper Max Stryjek was the star of the show as Sunderland Under-23s fought gallantly for a goalless draw away to Tottenham in Premier League 2.

The Pole made a series of fine saves to ensure a share of the spoils, keeping Sunderland a point ahead of the bottom-placed Londoners in Division One.

And Dickman was pleased with the discipline shown by his side.

"It was tough because we had to defend for long spells in the match," said Dickman.

"Our shape and discipline was good and that was a real positive to take from the game.

"We feel we could’ve been better in possession because we never really took the match to them.

"But our shape without the ball was good. We limited Tottenham to few chances, mainly long-range efforts and we showed good desire to get blocks in and put our body in the way.

"It is a point gained, we know we need to be better with the ball if we are to create chances.

"Sometimes with the players being so young it is difficult to get that blend right but hopefully with one or two changes we can improve."