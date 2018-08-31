Sunderland youngster set to miss Fleetwood clash after international call-up

Have your say

Bali Mumba is set to miss Sunderland's clash with Fleetwood Town next weekend.

The 16-year-old has been called into the England U18 squad to play in the Limoges tournament next week.

England will take on the Netherlands on Wednesday 5 September, Russia on Friday 7 September and host nation France on Sunday 9 September.

Sunderland are due to face Fleetwood on the 8th.

If selected Mumba will make his U18 debut, having previously played in the U16 and U17 sides.

Mumba featured in the first three league games of the season, but has been an unused substitute in the last two.

Elliot Embleton, who yesterday joined Grimsby Town on loan until January, has been called up to the U20 side.