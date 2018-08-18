Sunderland youngster on first team breakthrough and what comes next under Jack Ross

Denver Hume is hoping to stay in Jack Ross’s first team plans after making his first start of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hume impressed in an unfamiliar right-back role and with Donald Love out injured, he is currently providing important cover for Ross.

A loan move before the end of the month is not out of the question, particularly if Bryan Oviedo stays, but for now Hume is relishing the opportunities.

“I was kind of unsure [about the future], I’ve kind of just taken it week by week,” Hume said.

“I’ve been involved since the first week of pre-season so since then I’ve just got my head down, kept working hard, and hopefully I can stay and play more games. If not, we’ll have to see.

“Quite a lot of us were involved throughout pre-season and it showed the manager was taking a look at us. He just said to us we were a young squad but if we took our opportunities we’d stay in it. I think everyone’s enjoying that.

“It was just a waiting game (after Wolves). It was great making my debut at the end of the season but from there you just want to kick on really. With everyone new coming in, you were just raring to go. It’s great that I went out there on Thursday night and got the first one out of the way for the season.”

Hume was pleased with his display against the Owls and is enjoying life under the new manager.

“I enjoy the way he likes to play,” he said.

“He likes us to keep the ball, try and pass it and pass out from the back if we can. I think that suits quite a lot of the players in the team.

“Throughout the game I thought we kept possession well and I thought we bossed the game in large parts but the goal maybe knocked us a bit and that’s something we have to learn from.

“Obviously I was playing on the other side [to the one I’m used to] but I’ve played there a couple of times before so it was familiar in parts and I thought I did all right there.”