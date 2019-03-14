Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton called-up to England Under-20s squad

Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton has been called-up to the latest England Under-20s squad for their upcoming friendlies with Portugal and Poland.

The midfielder, 19, has been plying his trade at League Two side Grimsby this campaign after moving to Blundell Park in August.

Embleton has impressed for The Mariners this campaign, making 29 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

The Young Lions will face Poland at St George’s Park on Thursday March 21 (2pm kick-off) before a clash with Portugal at Estádio Municipal 25 de Abril, on Tuesday, March 26 (6pm kick-off).

Embleton will therefore miss Grimsby's League Two home clash with Bury Saturday, March 23.

Back in December Sunderland boss Jack Ross praised Embleton for the progress he'd made since the move.

“I have been pleased with how he has done on his loan spell," said Ross at the end of last year.

"He couldn’t have done any more in terms of why we put him out on loan and what he could get from it."

"That makes what we do with him next that bit more challenging because he has done so well.

“If he had gone there and hadn’t played regularly, the decision would be easier.”