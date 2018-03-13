Sunderland youngster completes Norway switch

Have your say

Sunderland youth product Michael Ledger has completed a permanent move to Norwegian outfit Notodden FK.

The defender has signed a two-year deal with the second division side, returning to the country where he had a succesful loan spell with Viking 12 months ago.

Ledger on loan at Pools.

The Black Cats recalled Ledger from an injury-ravaged loan spell at National League side Hartlepool United, in order for the move to be go ahead.

Confirming the news, a statement on the clubwebsite reads: "Sunderland defender Michael Ledger has completed a permanent transfer to Norwegian second-tier side Notodden FK.

"The 20-year-old had been on loan at National Conference side Hartlepool United, but returned from Victoria Park to seal his move to Scandinavia.

"Michael joins his new club with the best wishes of everyone at SAFC."

Ledger did not make an appearance for the Sunderland first-team, although he did feature in pre-season under Simon Grayson before heading to Victoria Park.

He turned out just 11 times for Pools since arriving in August. His last appearance for the fifth tier outfit came on January 6.