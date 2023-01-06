News you can trust since 1873
Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland at Blackpool.

Sunderland XI to face Shrewsbury in FA Cup as Tony Mowbray manages injuries: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium?

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats are just a point off the play-off places in the Championship following a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Yet Mowbray is still dealing with several injury setbacks, with Aji Alese, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton all sidelined.

The Sunderland boss has said he may give opportunities to some of the squad’s younger players but also wants to name a competitive side to win the match.

Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Shrewsbury:

1. GK: Alex Bass

Has only made one senior appearance for Sunderland since joining the club from Portsmouth in the summer. May get an opportunity in the cup.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Following Lynden Gooch’s injury setback, the 20-year-old has impressed in Sunderland’s last two Championship matches, contributing with two assists.

3. CB: Bailey Wright

With Danny Batth and Aji Alese still sidelined with injuries, Wright has slotted back into Sunderland’s defence following his call-up to Australia’s World Cup squad.

4. CB: Daniel Ballard

Mowbray may have wanted to give the defender more of a rest of the festive period after his return from an injury setback. Sunderland’s lack of defensive options has meant Ballard has started three successive league games though.

