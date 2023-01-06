Sunderland XI to face Shrewsbury in FA Cup as Tony Mowbray manages injuries: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium?
The Black Cats are just a point off the play-off places in the Championship following a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
Yet Mowbray is still dealing with several injury setbacks, with Aji Alese, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton all sidelined.
The Sunderland boss has said he may give opportunities to some of the squad’s younger players but also wants to name a competitive side to win the match.
Here’s our predicted Black Cats line-up to face Shrewsbury: