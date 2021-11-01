Sunderland WON'T play on Boxing Day or New Year's Day as Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood games are rearranged
Three of Sunderland’s fixtures over the Christmas period have been rescheduled – meaning they won’t play on Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.
The Black Cats were due to play Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium on Boxing Day but the match has been moved to Monday, December 27 (12:30pm kick-off) after it was selected for live broadcast.
As a result, Sunderland’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday has been pushed back to Thursday, December 30 (7.45pm kick-off).
Lee Johnson’s side will then face Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light Sunday, January 2 (1pm kick-off).
Before the busy run of three games in seven days, Sunderland will face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on the week commencing Monday, December 20.
Sunderland still have to reschedule their home fixture against Oxford which was postponed due to international call-ups.
The Black Cats’ game against Lincoln at the Stadium of Light could also be rearranged later this month during the next international break.