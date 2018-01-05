Sunderland WON'T sign loan target today ahead of Middlesbrough FA Cup tie but deal is still on

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman had hoped to land a new loan signing ahead of the Middlesbrough FA Cup tie but the Echo understands that deal won't go through today.

The deal is still very much on but the Echo has learned that the player in question is likely to be used by his parent club over the weekend as his manager wants to include the player in his squad.

The Echo understands the deal is likely to go through either later this weekend or early next week.

Coleman's squad is in desperate need of strengthening, with 11 players on the sidelines through injury

The Sunderland boss revealed on Thursday he is close to a breakthrough, but admits money is tight and it will more likely be a loan signing.

He said: "I'm confident there will be a face in between now and the weekend."

When pushed on transfers, Coleman revealed talks are ongoing with a particular loan target who he was close to signing last week.

He added: "The player I'm interested in, it's ongoing. I'm hopeful. I understand the club that's involved, their reasons, and we have to wait a bit longer."

Sunderland will have to wait further still after the latest development.

Coleman refused to be drawn on the name of the target, and also refused to discuss Liverpool duo Danny ward and Ben Woodburn.

Exciting prospect Woodburn is not thought to be the player Coleman had hoped to land today.

The 18-year-old forward remains a firm target for Sunderland, as exclusively revealed by the Echo.