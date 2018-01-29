Sunderland WON'T be signing Derby County striker Chris Martin as Chris Coleman closes in on third signing

Sunderland won't be signing Chris Martin on loan from Derby County.

The Black Cats have pulled out of the deal for the Rams striker following delays from Martin over a decision. He flew to Dubai with the Derby squad for a five-day training camp last week and Sunderland were expecting an answer on his return.

Sunderland have already moved on to other targets. Promising Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha is a target.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola against Leicester in the Carabao Cup last month and is said to be available for loan despite an injury concern.

It comes as Coleman has revealed he is closing in on his third signing of the window, though the new player isn't expected to arrive on Wearside until Wednesday.

As well as a striker, Coleman is still in the market for an attacking midfielder as well as at least one striker, while the club could also move for a goalkeeper before the deadline.

Leeds United shot-stoper Andy Lonergan remains their main target but they were also linked with a move for Middlesbrough veteran Dimi Konstantopoulos over the weekend.

Coleman said: "I think we’re 99 per cent certain there’ll be one in between now and Wednesday. Obviously there are games tomorrow, so with respect to the player and the club he’s at, there’s nothing more we can say really.

"That won’t happen until Wednesday morning, subject to medicals. I’m still hoping and praying it’ll be one more after that.

"We have to concentrate on Birmingham, that’s the priority – but we’ll try to add in these last days to what we’ve got.

"I would say definitely one, and hopefully two. Everything is agreed, but there’s football to be played between now and then."