Sunderland winger could leave on loan

Rees Greenwood could be the next Sunderland youngster to head out on loan, the Echo understands.

The 21-year-old, linked with Carlisle United, has been a regular for Elliott Dickman’s U23 side but is yet to break into the first team picture on a regular basis.

His sole first team appearance came in Sam Allardyce’s final game, the 2-2 draw with Watford at the end of the 2015-16 campaign but he hasn’t played since.

The Echo understands nothing is imminent but the winger would be allowed to leave on loan.

Dan Wright recently joined South Shields on a 28-youth loan while Andrew Nelson is playing for Scottish side Falkirk.