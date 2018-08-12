Sunderland will take some beating with their budget and players, says Luton boss

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones says Sunderland 'will take some beating' after holding the promotion favourites at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters boss declared himself satisfied with a point after a 1-1 draw against the Black Cats.

The Welshman, linked with the Sunderland job last year,said: “I’m reasonably happy with it because it gets us on the board.

"We’ve bounced back from an undeserved defeat last week and up against probably the biggest club in the league, and I thought we acquitted ourselves very well.

“It was probably a fair result, and I’m pleased because they are a good side. They’ve got a lot of good players and they’ve got what used to happen to us last year, where people used to say about our budget.

"We were probably just slightly bigger than some others, whereas Sunderland have got a big, big budget. Still, it’s a difficult job for them, but I’m pleased with the point.”

Jones was delighted with how his side responded to going a goal down to Josh Maja’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

“We showed we’ve got a lot of character, but we’ve got to learn quickly,” said Jones.

“We haven’t kept a clean sheet yet and we’ve conceded two out of pretty much nothing, because teams at this level have got more quality.

“We saw that with the ball and the run and the finish. They showed that they have real threats and if you have a look through their side, (Bryan) Oviedo played in the World Cup, (Adam) Matthews went for millions from Cardiff to Celtic, he’s an international. They’ve just bought Max Power.

“They’ve got a great squad and they’ll take some beating. But I felt we matched them for long periods.

"There was a 20-minute period first half where they were better than us. Not many do that to us, but they did, and then second half I felt we were the better side and deserved our point.”

Jones also hailed the travelling Sunderland fans, with more than 1,000 making the trip to Kenilworth Road.

He aded: I thought the Sunderland crowd were magnificent as well, they travelled down in their numbers, shows what a quality club they have."