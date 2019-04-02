Sunderland will need help of entire squad to win promotion - and Bryan Oviedo needs to get his act together

There is barely just over a month to go in this crucial season for Sunderland, so the players must put everything they have got into the remaining games now that their league campaign resumes tomorrow night at Accrington.

Wembley has been and gone, it is back now to the bread and butter but the rewards at the end of it could be enormous and will be worth every drop of effort if promotion is achieved.

Gary Rowell believes Bryan Oviedo needs to 'get his act together'

The players’ workload in April is going to be enormous too but the best way to avoid fatigue is to win as you rarely feel tired when you are winning regularly, it is like a drug and you are on a constant high.

Saying that, Jack Ross may well have to utilise his entire squad this month as when you are playing Saturday, midweek, Saturday regularly then injuries are almost inevitable.

Playing Saturday to Saturday minor knocks can be managed and treated during the week without a problem for the next game, but put a midweek game in there and suddenly the recovery time is halved and players can miss games even if the injury isn’t overly serious.

If that does happen then the manager is forced into making changes, disrupting the rhythm and consistency a settled side brings.

Sunderland do have a strong squad though, especially for League One.

It is just a pity the injured players Duncan Watmore and Chris Maguire were not available, and it wouldn’t do any harm, at a time when everybody could be needed, if Bryan Oviedo gets his act together and can help the cause because there is no doubt he is more than capable at this level, whether starting or from the bench.

The Accrington game is a rearranged one, due to the abandonment of the original fixture when a monsoon hit the Wham Stadium and with the game level when called off, neither team can feel aggrieved.

With Sunderland’s league campaign having been put on ice for over two weeks, Luton have taken advantage and have gone even further ahead and could prove difficult to catch but Barnsley did us a big favour by dropping points at home so Sunderland must take advantage of that favour.

So, Sunderland go from Wembley to the Wham Stadium, from performing in front of 85,000 to less than 10,000 and the players have to make that adjustment because the glamour of Wembley is history now and it is back to the realities of League One.