Sunderland will have to be patient in pursuit of Celtic winger

Sunderland boss Jack Ross will have to be patient in his pursuit of Celtic winger Lewis Morgan.

Ross is reported to have made his interest in the 21-year-old winger official, with the new Black Cats boss hoping to bring Morgan - who he managed at former club St Mirren - to Wearside on a season-long loan deal.

Lewis Morgan in action for St Mirren.

Celtic haven't ruled out allowing him out on loan but Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers won't make a decision until mid-July in order to give Morgan a chance to stake a claim to be part of Celtic's first team plans, report the Scottish Sun.

Morgan has the likes of Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie ahead of him in the pecking order.

It means Ross will have to be patient or move on to other targets.

Morgan is highly-rated but has a lot of competition for a first team place at the Scottish giants who won the treble last season.

Ross spoke highly of Morgan at his official unveiling as Sunderland boss last week.

“Because I coached first, I quickly realised how much I enjoyed that and the buzz I got from it and the reaction I got from the players," said Ross.

“From my spell at Hearts, there was a lot of young players there now playing in their first team.

“That satisfaction from seeing players get better and to then move on to St Mirren; a player like Lewis Morgan, for example, over a period of 18-months has gone on such an upward trajectory, he has always had the natural ability.

“Players here will have it, he developed a mind set, a confidence and a steeliness that has taken him to a different level.

“That is the biggest challenge, how you take a strong academy here, take the players from the 18 to 21 bracket and give them the next bit.

“That is the hardest part, that transition from promising young player to proper professional and one that can have a long career.”

Celtic bought 21-year-old Morgan in January and loaned him back to Ross’ Saints where he finished the campaign strongly as St Mirren won the Scottish Championship, his form was rewarded with a call-up for Scotland’s games in Peru and Mexico.

He made his international debut as a late sub in the 2-0 defeat in Lima.