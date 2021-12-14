Sunderland will be backed by army of red and white for Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Arsenal - with Doncaster Rovers away end also SOLD out
Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away end of 5,000 fans for their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Arsenal.
Lee Johnson’s squad head to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, December 21 as the only remaining EFL side in the competition.
And they will have a huge away following cheering them on in the capital.
Meanwhile, Sunderland have also sold out their away following for the League One away trip to Doncaster Rovers on December 27.
A club statement read: “Lee Johnson’s side will be backed by over 5,000 supporters in the capital, as they look to upset the odds against the Gunners and clinch a place in the last four.
“Tickets for the club’s trip to the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday 27 December have also been snapped up, with the Black Cats looking to continue their promotion push post-Christmas.
“Supporters are advised that no further tickets will be on sale for either fixture.”