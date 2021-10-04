Here is some of the latest Black Cats-related gossip from around the web, as Lee Johnson’s side prepare for a trip to Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Pompey forward relieved after Sunderland win

Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness opened the scoring against Sunderland in awful weather conditions at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness and Sunderland defender Bailey Wright go for the ball.

The result ended an eight-match winless run for Pompey in all competitions, moving Danny Cowley’s side upto 11th in the table.

Harness says he was slightly concerned the game would get called off but praised the team’s professionalism.

“The conditions were alright in the first half, although the ball was sticking in the corners a bit,” he told Pompey’s website.

“But it was quite difficult after the break and Sunderland were trying to get on to the referee from very early.

“I’m happy we were able to see the game out because I was a bit worried at times, but we just got on with things and remained professional.”

Cats legend highlights concern

The result saw Sunderland lose their place at the top of League One, which prompted a warning from Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips.

Phillips told Football Insider: "Complacency is Sunderland’s biggest worry but it is the same for any club challenging near the top of the table.

“They have gone into a season with great expectation. They have the best squad and the biggest budget so most people believe they should be going up. You have got to take that into consideration.

“Sunderland have been there and seen it now. They cannot get complacent.

“The coaching staff are trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground. The result against Portsmouth wasn’t great but there is a long, long way to go."

Grigg scores again

Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland loanee Will Grigg scored his second league goal in consecutive matches for Rotherham.

The Millers won 2-0 at Cheltenham as Grigg opened the scoring in the 51st minute.

Grigg was withdrawn in the 77th minute and manager Paul Warne said the substitution was because of the striker’s lack of match fitness.

