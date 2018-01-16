Sunderland wait on Jack Rodwell news as Celtic linked with midfield flop

Sunderland are waiting to hear back from Jack Rodwell over his future after the midfielder asked to leave the club.

We revealed yesterday that the Black Cats informed the wantaway midfielder that he could leave as a free agent - but wouldn’t receive any kind of payoff.

Jack Rodwell

That was almost two weeks ago, however, and cash-strapped Sunderland are yet to hear back from the midfielder or his representatives and nothing has yet been agreed.

Rodwell, who earns £70,000 a week, still has 18 months left on his contract and could pick up more than £5million in wages if he decides to stay at the club.

However Sunderland hope that a club may be willing to take a punt on the former England international, especially if they can take him on a free transfer.

It would then come down to whether the 26-year-old is prepared to take a pay cut in order to get a fresh start away from the Stadium of Light.

One club who have a long-standing interest in Rodwell is Celtic. The Glasgow giants were believed to be considering a loan move for the player in the summer, but wages were an issue.

Rodwell was the only player from last season’s squad not to have their weekly pay packet cut by 40 per cent following relegation yet the 26-year-old has made just three first team appearances this season through injury.

Both Lamine Kone and Watford loan target Didier Ndong have also informed the club’s hierarchy they see their futures elsewhere as Chris Coleman begins the task of remoulding his squad.