Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers: Team news and predicted line-ups with Lee Johnson set to make changes for League One clash
Sunderland are hoping to make it back to back league wins at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – with Wycombe Wanderers the visitors on Wearside.
The Black Cats won away at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last time out after Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick, which included a stoppage-time winner, at Bloomfield Road.
In the league, Sunderland have won three of their first four games and recorded a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last time out.
Wycombe have also made a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign, taking 10 points from their first four league fixtures.
Gareth Ainsworth’s side were relegated from the Championship last season and will have aspirations to return to the second tier.
The Chairboys also progressed in the cup earlier this week as they beat Stevenage on penalties.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:02
- Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back league wins when they host Wycombe at the Stadium of Light.
- The Black Cats beat Blackpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup last time out.
- Wycombe have taken 10 points from their first four games in League One.
An international call-up for Bailey Wright
How Wycombe could start
Here’s the Wycombe side which started their 1-0 win over Lincoln in their last League One game.
One to watch - Sam Vokes: After joining Wycombe from Stoke in the summer, Vokes, 31, has made a promising start at his new club, scoring twice in his first four league games.
How the visitors are shaping up
Wycombe have taken 10 points from their opening four League One fixtures and beat Stevenage on penalties in the Carabao Cup last time out.
Ainsworth welcomed defender Ryan Tafazolli back from injury against Stevenage, while the likes of goalkeeper David Stockdale, Jack Grimmer, Curtis Thompson and Sam Vokes are expected to return to the starting XI.
Former Sunderland midfielder Josh Scowen has been a regular in Wycombe’s side so far this season after leaving Wearside at the end of last season.
Predicted line-up
Here’s the Sunderland XI we think could start today: Burge, Huggins, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Neil, Winchester, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart.
After missing the game against Blackpool in the cup, players like Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch are expected to return to the side. O’Brien’s performance against Blackpool will give Johnson something to think about though.
Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle have impressed at centre-back in the league so far this season, while the additions of Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin should allow Carl Winchester and Dan Neil to move into midfield.
It will also be interesting to see if Johnson recalls Burge in goal or sticks with Anthony Patterson.
Johnson on injuries
Here’s what Johnson said on injuries during Thursday’s press conference.
“I think Lee Burge will be fine. We’re expecting him to train with the group on Friday.
“We had a few bumps and bruises from the other day but generally just contact ones where you dust yourself off and go again.
“Frederik Alves was just cramp and so he’ll be ok.
“Luke is in a good place. He trained today, so it’s just a case of seeing what the medics say but we’re hopeful that he could be involved in some shape or form this Saturday.”
On Corry Evans: “Corry Evans has been back out on the grass for a couple of days and looks in a much better place, which is good for us,” Johnson said.
“He could have a chance for Saturday. If it was a cup final it’s one where he definitely could.
“There’s a couple of trains of thought on that one.”
Let’s start with the Sunderland team news.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson was hopeful that Lee Burge and Luke O’Nien could return to bolster his Sunderland squad when he spoke to the press on Thursday.
Burge was withdrawn from the starting XI ahead of the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last week, having suffered a minor leg injury.
O’Nien, meanwhile, had a recurrence of a shoulder injury and required treatment for a dislocation.
Johnson also confirmed team captain Corry Evans is nearing a return and could hold potential to be involved against Wycombe, while defender Frederik Alves has been confirmed fit after suffering cramp against Blackpool.
It’s Matchday!
Sunderland will return to league action today with Wycombe Wanderers set to visit the Stadium of Light.
Lee Johnson’s side will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in League One following last weekend’s 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon.
The Black Cats won 3-2 at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.
