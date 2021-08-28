Here’s what Johnson said on injuries during Thursday’s press conference.

“I think Lee Burge will be fine. We’re expecting him to train with the group on Friday.

“We had a few bumps and bruises from the other day but generally just contact ones where you dust yourself off and go again.

“Frederik Alves was just cramp and so he’ll be ok.

“Luke is in a good place. He trained today, so it’s just a case of seeing what the medics say but we’re hopeful that he could be involved in some shape or form this Saturday.”

On Corry Evans: “Corry Evans has been back out on the grass for a couple of days and looks in a much better place, which is good for us,” Johnson said.

“He could have a chance for Saturday. If it was a cup final it’s one where he definitely could.