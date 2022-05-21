Here’s what Alex Neil has had to say ahead of today’s huge match.

“I would take a huge amount of pride if we were able to be successful.

“Equally, though, as a manager you have to be selfless. And that’s a word I use a lot with the players in terms of how I want us to do things.

“So, if we’re going to pick up a certain way from corners, it doesn’t really matter if I’m comfortable doing that way because I’m not going to head the ball. You need to be comfortable doing it, and what I mean by this is that the most important thing for me is to try and get his club, this fanbase, this group of players, to be successful.

“Nothing would give me more pleasure than to make people happy and let them go onto the next level.