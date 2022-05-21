Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 15 matches, yet it won’t be easy against a Wycombe team which finished just a point behind Sunderland in the regular season.
Neil has said he has a fully-fit squad to choose from, and the Black Cats boss has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of the match.
If the scores remain level after 90 minutes extra-time will be played - with the possibility of penalties.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Wycombe
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 08:30
- Sunderland face Wycombe in the League One play-off final at Wembley today (3pm kick-off).
- Around 46,460 Black Cats supporters are set to attend the match.
VAR will be in operation for the first time in a game featuring Sunderland.
- VAR will be in operation for the first time in a game featuring Sunderland.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s huge match.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Batth, Wright, Cirkin; Evans, O’Nien; Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke; Stewart
Predicted Wycombe XI: Stockdale; Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson; McCarthy, Scowen, Gape, Obita; McCleary, Horgan; Vokes
Ainsworth on Sunderland and Alex Neil
Here’s what Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth had to say about Sunderland and Alex Neil.
“He’s done a brilliant job.
“He’s got some good players and it’s a tough job, Sunderland.
“I was publicly linked with that job a few years ago and it really is a tough, tough job when you find out just how big that club can be.
“They are probably the biggest club outside the Premier League.
“So for us to be playing them in a final is just phenomenal, and the job he has done so far has been fantastic.”
What to expect from Wycombe
To find out more about Wycombe, we caught up with James Richings from Bucks Free Press to get the inside track:
Here’s what he said when asked about The Chairboy’s system:
“When Wycombe defeated Cambridge 3-0 at Adams Park on March 1, it ended a run of seven league games without a win.
“That day, Wanderers played with four at the back rather than their usual three, with two wing-backs and the change in formation worked.
“After the match, Ainsworth admitted that being ‘unpredictable is a real strength’, so only he will know what system Wanderers will play. It’s a real hard one.
“Usually, they will allow their opponents to have all of the ball, tire them out, and get them when they are not aware.
“This has been seen so many times throughout the season.”
Neil on the final
Here’s what Alex Neil has had to say ahead of today’s huge match.
“I would take a huge amount of pride if we were able to be successful.
“Equally, though, as a manager you have to be selfless. And that’s a word I use a lot with the players in terms of how I want us to do things.
“So, if we’re going to pick up a certain way from corners, it doesn’t really matter if I’m comfortable doing that way because I’m not going to head the ball. You need to be comfortable doing it, and what I mean by this is that the most important thing for me is to try and get his club, this fanbase, this group of players, to be successful.
“Nothing would give me more pleasure than to make people happy and let them go onto the next level.
“My job as a coach is to make people better, try and enhance their careers and life.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Alex Neil said on Thursday that he has a fully-fit squad to choose from at Wembley.
Carl Winchester is back in training following a groin issue, while Leon Dajaku is available again after being sidelined through illness.
Nathan Broadhead came off the bench in the second leg of the semi-final tie against Sheffield Wednesday and could return to the starting XI.
It’s Matchday!
How are the nerves?
We’ve finally reached the day of the play-off final, with Sunderland set to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
Around 46,460 Black Cats supporters are set to attend the match as Alex Neil’s side look to end a four-year stay in League One.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.