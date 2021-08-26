Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders returned to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon in League on Saturday and defeated Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

Carl Winchester celebrates scoring the scoring winner against AFC Wimbledon.

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers this coming Saturday (August 28) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

Sunderland win – 19/20

Draw – 5/2

Wycombe win – 14/5

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers on?

The clash between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers online?

Sunderland’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers won’t be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

There are still tickets available for Sunderland’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers on League One on Saturday.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed games against Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool.

Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury.

However, he could potentially return for the clash against Wycombe and has been deemed fit enough to be called up for the Northern Ireland squad.

It will also be interesting to see if Aiden O’Brien is given the nod from the start after his hat-trick won Sunderland the game against Blackpool on Tuesday night.

