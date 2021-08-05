After a jam-packed pre-season schedule, the beginning of the regular season is now upon the Black Cats with Lee Johnson’s up men against the Latics at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Ross Stewart following his goal against Hull City

Sunderland take on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday (August 7) with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Odds courtesy of Betfair:

Sunderland win – 20/23

Draw – 13/5

Wigan Athletic win – 3/1

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic on?

The clash between Sunderland and Wigan won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic online?

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the Stadium of Light

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Supporters should be aware that the Stadium of Light Box Office remains closed due to Covid-19 and all tickets are now digital.

Will there be any away fans at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

Yes, there are currently no restrictions on the capacities of stadiums in the UK at the moment.

Wigan Athletic have announced that 2,000 Latics will make the trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?

New signing Alex Pritchard remains a doubt for the clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Johnson recently confirming that he was a couple of weeks behind the other squad members.

New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle look likely to make their first-team debuts with the former having been named captain.

Striker Ross Stewart is expected to start but Sunderland will be sweating on the fitness of Aiden McGeady after he missed the Hull City game.

