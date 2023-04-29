Watford have dropped to 13th in the Championship and won just two of their nine games following Chris Wilder’s appointment as head coach in March.

It means The Hornets can no longer finish in the play-offs after a hugely-disappointing campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.

To find out more we caught up with Andrew French from the Watford Observer on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about this season’s disappointment:

“It’s been a massive underachievement.

“You don’t sit in the Championship, which is a notoriously difficult division, and think to get out of it easily. But when you’re a relegated team and have retained players like Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, I think the minimum anyone at Watford was expecting was the play-offs.