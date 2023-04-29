Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Team news and updates for huge Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
A sell-out crowd is set to attend the fixture as Tony Mowbray’s side look to finish in the Championship play-off places. Two wins from their final two matches would probably see the Black Cats reach that target.
Sunderland should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Brom, but will still have several first-team players unavailable.
Watord start the day 13th in the table and have dropped out of the play-off race following back-to-back defeats.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Watford
What the table looks like
Here’s what the table looks like after Millwall’s 3-2 win over Blackpool last night.
A win today would move Sunderland back into the top six.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt
Predicted Watford XI: Bachmann, Andrews, Porteous, Kabasele, Kamara, Louza, Bacuna, Kone, Sarr, Pedro, Davis
Wilder on Sunderland test
And here’s what Watford boss Wilder said when asked about today’s match:
“I’m a huge admirer of Tony. I’ve known him a long time and he’s done an absolutely terrific job wherever he’s been.
“I played against him as a player and have watched his managerial career, and he’s had a fabulous one.
“I’m envious of course because they have something to play for, we have something to play for and we all know we should have something a little bit more to play for, but we haven’t and have to blame ourselves for that.
“But I’m an admirer of Tony and it’s a huge football club, and it’s a massive test.”
Mowbray on Watford
Here’s what Mowbray had to say when asked about today’s opponents:
“There’s a huge threat I would suggest from Watford. If you think of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, two of them really, Asprilla.
“They have lots and lots of really good attacking players, Assombalonga and Davies, they are a real threat with lots of experience, lots of talent, lots of speed, lots of individuality.
“For whatever reason, I’m not at that club, they have obviously had some problems and issues. The coach has changed a few times and stuff.
“What I do know is when I look and see the individual talent of Pedro and Sarr and Davis, it’s a game we have to really focus and concentrate on.
“If they bring their best game they can give anybody in this division problems so we have to be very mindful of that.”
How Watford are shaping up
Watford have dropped to 13th in the Championship and won just two of their nine games following Chris Wilder’s appointment as head coach in March.
It means The Hornets can no longer finish in the play-offs after a hugely-disappointing campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.
To find out more we caught up with Andrew French from the Watford Observer on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about this season’s disappointment:
“It’s been a massive underachievement.
“You don’t sit in the Championship, which is a notoriously difficult division, and think to get out of it easily. But when you’re a relegated team and have retained players like Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, I think the minimum anyone at Watford was expecting was the play-offs.
“They have been so inconsistent that you could never at any point think they are going to make the top six. The stat that backs that up is that they have only managed to win consecutive games once this season.”
Team news
Mowbray said in Thursday’s press conference that he will be picking from the same group of players who were available for last weekend’s win at West Brom.
That means Dan Ballard remains out with a hamstring issue, yet the defender could return if Sunderland make it into the play-offs.
The Black Cats will be without several first-team players for the rest of the campaign, including: Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Jewison Benntte and Elliot Embleton.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Watford at the Stadium of Light.
A sell-out crowd is set to attend the match after 44,827 tickets were sold to home supporters.
Tony Mowbray’s side have two games remaining in the regular league campaign, and two wins would probably see them finish in the play-offs.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day.