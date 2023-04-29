Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Christian Kabasele goal puts visitors ahead at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
A sell-out crowd is set to attend the fixture as Tony Mowbray’s side look to finish in the Championship play-off places. Two wins from their final two matches would probably see the Black Cats reach that target.
Sunderland should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Brom, but will still have several first-team players unavailable.
Watord start the day 13th in the table and have dropped out of the play-off race following back-to-back defeats.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Watford 1 (Kabesele, 17)
26’ Andrews shot hits Patterson
Watford have caused problems on the break.
This time right-back Andrews saw his shot from distance hit Patterson when the effort was straight at the keeper.
Sunderland managed to clear the danger.
23’ Amad shot saved
That was some good link-up between Roberts and Amad on the right before the latter’s low shot was palmed away by Bachmann.
Clarke’s follow-up was blocked behind for a corner, which Watford managed to clear.
19’ Porteous booked
Another booking for Watford as Porteous brings down Gelhardt.
Sunderland’s free-kick then fell to Clarke on the left whose cross was headed behind by Porteous, before Watford cleared the following corner.
17’ Goal Watford (Kabesele)
Straight from a corner.
First O’Nien gave the ball straight to Sarr before the visitors got forward in numbers and won a corner, as Hume stopped a cross.
Louza’s delivery was then headed in by Kabesele.
0-1.
12’ Wide from Amad
Amad’s free-kick goes wide.
Now there is a round of applause for Sunderland fan Danny Meah who passed away earlier this month.
11’ Choudhury booked
More good play from Gelhardt who dropped deep again and won a free-kick midway inside the Watford half.
Choudhury was booked for the challenge.
7’ Promising passage of play
Sunderland are starting to see more of the ball now, with Watford dropping back into a 4-4-1-1 shape out of possession.
Gelhardt did well there to drop deep and switch the ball to Clarke on the left but the visitors managed to defend the situation.
4’ Ekwah shot saved
Ekwah has just registered the first shot on target but his low effort was comfortably held by Bachmann.
2’ How Sunderland have started
It was some atmosphere as the players came out in front of a pack-out Stadium of Light crowd.
The hosts have started with a back four with O’Nien and Hume at centre-back.
Roberts has started on the right with Amad in the No 10 position.