BREAKING
Live

Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Christian Kabasele goal puts visitors ahead at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

A sell-out crowd is set to attend the fixture as Tony Mowbray’s side look to finish in the Championship play-off places. Two wins from their final two matches would probably see the Black Cats reach that target.

Sunderland should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Brom, but will still have several first-team players unavailable.

Watord start the day 13th in the table and have dropped out of the play-off race following back-to-back defeats.

Sunderland vs Watford live blog.Sunderland vs Watford live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Watford 1 (Kabesele, 17)

Show new updates
15:27 BST

26’ Andrews shot hits Patterson

Watford have caused problems on the break.

This time right-back Andrews saw his shot from distance hit Patterson when the effort was straight at the keeper.

Sunderland managed to clear the danger.

15:25 BST

23’ Amad shot saved

That was some good link-up between Roberts and Amad on the right before the latter’s low shot was palmed away by Bachmann.

Clarke’s follow-up was blocked behind for a corner, which Watford managed to clear.

15:22 BST

19’ Porteous booked

Another booking for Watford as Porteous brings down Gelhardt.

Sunderland’s free-kick then fell to Clarke on the left whose cross was headed behind by Porteous, before Watford cleared the following corner.

15:17 BSTUpdated 15:20 BST

17’ Goal Watford (Kabesele)

Straight from a corner.

First O’Nien gave the ball straight to Sarr before the visitors got forward in numbers and won a corner, as Hume stopped a cross.

Louza’s delivery was then headed in by Kabesele.

0-1.

15:12 BST

12’ Wide from Amad

Amad’s free-kick goes wide.

Now there is a round of applause for Sunderland fan Danny Meah who passed away earlier this month.

15:11 BST

11’ Choudhury booked

More good play from Gelhardt who dropped deep again and won a free-kick midway inside the Watford half.

Choudhury was booked for the challenge.

15:07 BSTUpdated 15:08 BST

7’ Promising passage of play

Sunderland are starting to see more of the ball now, with Watford dropping back into a 4-4-1-1 shape out of possession.

Gelhardt did well there to drop deep and switch the ball to Clarke on the left but the visitors managed to defend the situation.

15:04 BST

4’ Ekwah shot saved

Ekwah has just registered the first shot on target but his low effort was comfortably held by Bachmann.

15:03 BSTUpdated 15:04 BST

2’ How Sunderland have started

It was some atmosphere as the players came out in front of a pack-out Stadium of Light crowd.

The hosts have started with a back four with O’Nien and Hume at centre-back.

Roberts has started on the right with Amad in the No 10 position.

15:00 BST

KICK-OFF!

