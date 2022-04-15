Sunderland will come up against former defender Tom Flanagan this afternoon.

The central defender joined The Shrews in January and has been speaking about his return to Wearside:

“It’s a tough place to go but it will also – and I’ve seen it happen – it will bring out the best in opposition players if they can not play like the occasion but just enjoy their time there,” he said.

“One thing I would definitely say about the fans is that there will probably be somewhere around 30,000-35,000 which is incredible really.

“I was there during some bad runs and some great runs and the support never dipped below that 30,000 mark which is incredible.

“You want to play in front of crowds like that and if you can get to a league where that is the standard every week, then you’re doing well for yourself.”